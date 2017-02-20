The Rachel Maddow Show 02/20/17

Pursuit of shady oligarch a test of DoJ integrity under Trump

Rachel Maddow reports on the murky overlap between Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash, Vladimir Putin, and the Donald Trump campaign and alerts viewers to watch for whether the Department of Justice under Trump continues to pursue a case against Firtash. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

