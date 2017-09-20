The Rachel Maddow Show 09/20/17
Puerto Rico powerless, flooded in wake of Hurricane Maria
Luis Rivera Marin, secretary of state of Puerto Rico, talks with Rachel Maddow about the ravaged condition of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria and the efforts to rescue and help the storm's victims. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Puerto Rico powerless, flooded after storm
Following the path from Manafort to Mueller
Manafort sought to exploit his campaign role
Manafort working against US policy in Iraq
Trump paying legal bills with RNC donor money
Millions threatened by Hurricane Maria
Mounting death toll in Mexico City earthquake
Trump lawyer violates deal with Senate
Rod Rosenstein interviewed on Comey firing
Manafort indictment may have already happened
Trump joins list of unhinged speakers at UN
Paul Manafort threatened with indictment: NYT
Manafort given 'shock-and-awe' treatment: NYT
Democrats prep to defend Obamacare from GOP
Mueller gets more from Facebook with warrant
Pence up to his neck in Trump Russia scandal
Kushner, Bannon joined Flynn for nuke meeting
Sessions, McCabe call Nunes' bluff
Attack on US diplomats in Cuba confounds
Clinton to Trump: Get over the Twitter stuff
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
Rachel Maddow
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Newly revealed Russia interactions at top...
Who do you trust on new Obamacare repeal:...
Manafort working against US policy in Iraq
Puerto Rico powerless, flooded after storm
Manafort sought to exploit his campaign role
Following the path from Manafort to Mueller
Joe asks Secy. Kerry: 'Is it Kerry 2020?'
'Extreme damage' expected: Tracking...
Handful of GOP senators hold latest health...
Team Manafort responds to reports the Feds...
Trump's UN speech completely devoid of...
Trump threatens North Korea & declares ...
Jimmy Kimmel: Bill Cassidy lied right to...
Amb. Sherman on Trump UN speech: ...
Lawrence: Why Trump's UN speech worst,...
Trump joins list of unhinged speakers at UN
Manafort indictment may have already happened
Rod Rosenstein interviewed on Comey firing
Trump lawyer violates deal with Senate
Millions threatened by Hurricane Maria
Politics
Newly revealed Russia interactions at top...
Manafort sought to exploit his campaign role
Team Manafort responds to reports the Feds...
Manafort indictment may have already happened
Trump retweets video of himself hitting...
Fmr. federal attorney: Mueller has Team...
NYT: Trump lawyers 'loudly' discuss Russia...
NYT: Mueller employing 'shock & awe' in...
Mueller gets more from Facebook with warrant
Manafort given 'shock-and-awe' treatment: NYT
Mueller's office told Manafort they...
Clinton resurfaces as Trump seeks path...
Fmr. Clinton advisor: She's got a lot to...
Coates: In 100 years, people will say we...
Ta-Nehisi Coates: 'You might be a white...
Trump reportedly called Sessions an 'idiot...
Lawrence, Maddow debrief on Clinton: 'This...
Clinton: Trump opened door to more misogyny
Clinton: Trump a clear and present danger
Michael Moore: 'Donald Trump outsmarted us...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Joe: Once again, GOP trying to pass...
'Extreme damage' expected: Tracking...
Sen. Cassidy says bill stands up to Jimmy...
Former Homeland secy.: It was a balanced...
Deadly hurricane bears down on Puerto Rico
Joe asks Secy. Kerry: 'Is it Kerry 2020?'
Kerry: Trump's rhetoric pushes people away
Albright: The tone of Trump's speech was ...
Congressman pans Graham-Cassidy bill
Minus bombast, Trump UN speech proves...
Joe: We can't thank you all enough
Is America still regarded as a moral beacon?
Noonan: America has a lot of give, a lot...
McCaskill: In politics, the middle matters
Tony Blair: Like in US, British politics...
Bloomberg: Global trade will help boost...
Christie: You have to wait history out;...
De Blasio: Schumer's vision starts us on...
De Blasio declares Sept. 19, 2017 'Morning...
Mika reflects on her iconic Paris Hilton...