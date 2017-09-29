The Rachel Maddow Show 09/29/17

Puerto Rico facing life or death crisis, 'no time for patience'

Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz of San Juan, Puerto Rico excoriates the inept and out-of-touch federal response to Hurricane Maria while the Americans of Puerto Rico see their situation worsening. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

