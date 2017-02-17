The Rachel Maddow Show 02/17/17
Judge's e-mail order could move Pruitt from frying pan to fire
Rachel Maddow reports on the confirmation of Scott Pruitt to head the EPA despite the best efforts of environmentalists, but notes that in just a few days, thousands of pages of Pruitt e-mails will be release on a judge's order that could complicate the start of his tenure. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Pruitt e-mails could mean frying pan to fire
Trump hits new low in war with press
JFK on the press and a free society
American voters call legislators to account
What it looks like when a president fails
Trump loses again as travel ban dies in court
Democrats see anti-Trump grassroots boost
Trump in-laws' deal trips on ambassadorship
Physical abuse a sensitive White House theme
WSJ: Intel officials withholding from Trump
Trump ties, party loyalty burden Trump probe
NYT: Trump camp, Russian officials in contact
Can Americans get an impartial Trump inquiry?
DCCC on special election opportunity: Meh
Trump not delivering on promised 'winning'
Resistance to deportations organizes
Maddow: Resignation doesn't end Flynn scandal
Oprah tape factors in Trump pick confirmation
Gutted spillway still a danger in California
GOP set to ease mentally ill access to guns
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
Live Online
Retrieving Data...
LIVE - ONLY ONLINE
-
Desc
- Information
-
-
videos
Rachel Maddow
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Inside Trump's Nixonian strategy to make...
Trump fixates on Clinton, declares media ...
Donald Trump loses another top candidate...
Campaigner-in-Chief Trump: The election is...
American voters call legislators to account
Pruitt e-mails could mean frying pan to fire
JFK on the press and a free society
Trump hits new low in war with press
Chris remembers long-time friend Bob Michel
Greta speaks with Israeli PM Netanyahu
CBC Member calls Steve Bannon a 'Stone...
Rep. Jeffries: Steve Bannon is 'a stone...
Capitol Hill reacts to Trump’s news...
Mika: Trump has no humility, curiosity or...
Joe: Trump is the first sore winner we’ve...
Capitol Hill 'scared to death' by Trump...
Trump repeatedly talks about himself at...
Talking Russia, Pres. Trump brings up ...
Trump takes questions on anti-Semitism &...
Trump's press conference: real leaks, fake...
Politics
Roger Stone: I have no contacts in Russia
Chris: Trump stop looking in rear-view mirror
Does Sarandon still think Trump may bring...
Russia disrupts democracy
Pres. Trump hates leaks but candidate...
Trump aides had repeated contact with...
DCCC on special election opportunity: Meh
Can Americans get an impartial Trump inquiry?
NYT: Trump camp, Russian officials in contact
Sarandon: Trump win could bring 'revolution'
Trump ties, party loyalty burden Trump probe
Legality of Flynn Russia contact examined
Scope of Flynn Russia scandal gains clarity
Leaders talk strategy behind opposing Trump
Trump voters' view of the President so far
Russia arrest seen as confirming US intel
Trump favor for unpopular Russia questioned
Voter fraud: 'This is a lie Trump told...
What it would take to build Trump's wall
White House defends Trump voter fraud...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Joe: Trump is the first sore winner we’ve...
Capitol Hill 'scared to death' by Trump...
Mika: Trump has no humility, curiosity or...
Morning Joe says goodbye to Laura Kim
GOP congressman: Health care reform is coming
Joe's concert broadcast to all of Times...
April Ryan: I don't want to believe the...
WH selects communications director
Capitol Hill reacts to Trump’s news...
Time goes inside tumultuous first weeks of...
World leaders view WH with 'shock' and ...
Rand Paul: Complete repeal but let's...
Former Bush advisor: Leaks not productive...
Is a massive purge of intel community,...
Durbin: Let's get to the bottom of this...
Paul Ryan: I am a Russia hawk and Russia...
GOP senator wonders: Can the WH stabilize...
McConnell: Last Congress 'not...
'Bleak' poll numbers for Trump
Trump tweets: 'Fake news media' pushes ...