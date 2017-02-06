The Rachel Maddow Show 02/06/17

Protests flare as Dems attempt DeVos block

Rachel Maddow looks at some locla protests around the U.S. as Senate Democrats stage a protest in the Senate to obstruct the confirmation of Betsy DeVos for education secretary. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Official: Russia eyes sending Snowden to U.S. as 'gift' to Trump
Cummings: Ivanka Trump plug ‘clear violation’
6 hours 8 min ago
Court hands Trump a loss and a civics lesson in ban ruling
21 hours 28 min ago
Emmett Till's cousin continues to seek truth
6 hours 50 min ago
Kellyanne Conway may face a federal ethics inquiry
19 hours 44 min ago
Tom Perez: Democrats need to 'organize'
Trump’s options after immigration ruling
Will tax payers cover the cost of the border wall?
Trump: Gorsuch's criticism of me misrepresented (it wasn't)
Rep. Chaffetz met by boos during town hall

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL