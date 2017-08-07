The Rachel Maddow Show 08/07/17

Pro-Trump corp targets local news stations as propaganda outlets

Ramesh Srinivasan, a professor at UCLA Center for Global Digital Cultures, talks with Joy-Ann Reid about how Donald Trump's FCC chairman helped pro-Trump Sinclair Broadcasting find a loophole to purchase a huge number of local TV stations, which it is forcing to air right-wing commentaries. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

