The Rachel Maddow Show 01/09/17

Post-White House Obamas: Unfettered and unfiltered?

Jodi Kantor, correspondent for The New York Times and author of "The Obamas," talks with Rachel Maddow about how President Obama is using his lame duck time, and what might be expected from him and Michelle in their post-White House lives. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

