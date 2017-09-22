The Rachel Maddow Show 09/22/17

Post-Maria flooding strains Puerto Rico residents, infrastructure

Patricia Mazzei, reporter for The Miami Herald, and Luis Rivera Marin, secretary of state for Puerto Rico, talk with Rachel Maddow about how Puerto Ricans are struggling to recover and just survive after Hurricane Maria left the island flooded and shattered. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

