The Rachel Maddow Show 06/20/17
Pompeo still briefed Flynn on secrets as CIA knew concerns: NYT
Rachel Maddow relays a new report by the New York Times that while the CIA knew about the concerns about Mike Flynn, CIA Director Mike Pompeo continued to deliver briefings on U.S. secrets with Flynn present. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
US student, former North Korea captive dies
Newly reported subpoena shows shape of probe
All The President's Men Revisited 6/17 at 9pm
Trump assembles odd mix of defense lawyers
CIA's Pompeo ducks Senate Judiciary's query
Trump twitter rants worsen his situation
Klobuchar: Trump makes no sense on Cuba
Pence hires lawyer with relevant experience
Kushner business dealings under investigation
Hope builds for unity in wake of shooting
House Intel could look into Trump obstruction
Deaths lead to felony charges in Flint crisis
Congressional game goes on, victims in mind
Gunman injures congressman and four others
Trump under investigation for obstruction:...
Rep Scalise severely wounded in mass shooting
Has Trump dumped commander-in-chief...
GOP to force vote on Trumpcare before July...
GA-06 election: 'Ominous win' for GOP in...
The most Trumpian tribute to the President...
Democratic Senators ask CBO for copy of...
Suspect Shot After Explosion at Brussels...
Senate Dems Call out GOP for Health Care...
Investigating The Opioid Epidemic From Its...
Yes, Trump can be charged with obstruction...
We finally know what Trump aide Jared...
Senate Dem: 'We've got a big fight ahead...
Fmr. Watergate prosecutor: Of course Trump...
Trump: I'm under investigation. Trump's...
Jon Ossoff responds to Trump's attacks
Trump makes matters worse for legal counsel
Lawrence: Trump has the worst lawyers of...
Politics
More Russian election hacks on the horizon?
Trump goes from escalator to under...
Trump & his personal lawyer both hire...
Trump attacks 'Crooked H' on Twitter 220...
Why Kushner's meeting with Putin-linked...
Candidate Trump warned Clinton would face...
Jeff Sessions changing his story on...
After Sessions hearing, White House still...
Fmr. FBI Special Agent: 'We've already...
Sessions' Russian meetings still a mystery
141 days in, Trump's still talking about...
Is Trump showing enough concern about...
Comey: One Trump tweet may have led to...
Mostly corroborated story under fire by Comey
McCaskill: Russia Probe Not About...
House Democrat: No brake between Trump's...
Report: NSA doc shows Russia tried to hack...
Leaked docs show new depth of Russian hacking
Meeks: 'No Question' Russians Involved in...
What’s Inside Leaked NSA Report on Russian...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
If GOP loses to Ossoff, 'there's going to...
Senator asks DHS for more info on Russia...
GOP senator can't see Trump 'terminating'...
Trump hits new job approval low in poll
Durbin says Dems need three GOP senators...
GOP senator: I have not seen final health...
Senator calls for tougher North Korea...
Sean Spicer looking for his replacement:...
Yes, Trump can be charged with obstruction...
Why Trump cannot run from Warmbier's death
Following 'Ceasar' protests, a talk about...
Can the country come back from toxic...
How Michael Flynn ended up in a 'legal...
The Navy releases names of soldiers killed...
Consensus on rolling back Medicaid remains...
These are the most self-destructive Trump...
Witnesses describe chaotic scene in London...
Political ad uses Scalise shooting as its...
Steve Scalise's condition upgraded to serious
Is it a witch hunt on Trump or is it not?