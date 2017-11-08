The Rachel Maddow Show 11/08/17

Pompeo could use CIA against Mueller probe as a favor to Trump

Ned Price, former spokesman for the National Security Council, talks with Rachel Maddow about the dangers inherent in CIA Director Mike Pompeo's allegiance to Donald Trump and his potential threat to the Mueller investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

