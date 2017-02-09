The Rachel Maddow Show 02/09/17

Poll shows worldview gap between Trump voters, Americans broadly

Rachel Maddow shares an exclusive look at new Public Policy Polling results that show considerable difference between how Donald Trump is viewed by his supporters versus Americans in general, and an alarming amount of leeway his supporters are willing to give him on unilateral power. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

