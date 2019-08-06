Political movement grows against inert, NRA-beholden legislators

Despite overwhelming support among Americans (and even among gun owners) for new gun safetly legislation like background checks, many members of Congress are more concerned with their NRA rating, and some are protected by Mitch McConnell from ever having to face the question in the form of a vote. Senator Chris Murphy and Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, talk about the growing political movement to take action on gun violence by voting out members of Congress who continue have no response to repeated, horrific gun massacres.