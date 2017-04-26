The Rachel Maddow Show 04/26/17

Piecing together the Mike Flynn paper trail

Evelyn Farkas, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, talks with Rachel Maddow about the specifics that are involved in vetting and security clearance for a person like former Trump NSA Mike Flynn. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

