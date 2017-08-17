The Rachel Maddow Show 08/17/17

Phoenix mayor asks Donald Trump to cancel inflammatory rally

Mayor Greg Stanton of Phoenix, Arizona, talks with Rachel Maddow about his request that Donald Trump cancel a planned campaign-style rally out of concerns about violence and further divisiveness in the wake of Trump's irresponsible reaction to the racist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Police kill 4 suspects, injure fifth following Spanish terror attacks
3 hours 59 min ago
FULL STORY: 13 killed, more than 100 injured in Barcelona terror attack
Trump’s troubled history with monuments
3 hours 9 min ago
Matthews: A U.S. President sided with Nazis
3 hours 54 min ago
GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher met with Julian Assange
3 hours 20 min ago
Sykes: Trump should be no surprise to Republicans
Trump supporter fact-checked on Charlottesville claims
Trump tries to change subject from Nazis to statues
Dems propose a rare punishment for Trump: Censure
Corker: Trump has not demonstrated stability or competence

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL