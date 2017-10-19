The Rachel Maddow Show 10/19/17

Pentagon scrambles for answers on U.S. soldier deaths in Niger

Courtney Kube, national security and military reporter for NBC News, talks with Rachel Maddow about the Pentagon's effort to find answers about what happened in Niger that left four U.S. service members dead. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: Federal response in Puerto Rico is 'a ten'
2 hours 4 min ago
Obama: Can’t govern people if you win by dividing them
1 hour 58 min ago
Trump personally interviews candidates for US Attorney
2 hours 55 min ago
Rep. Gutierrez: Conditions in Puerto Rico 'unacceptable'
2 hours 40 min ago
Daily Beast: Trump aides promoted Russian propaganda
3 hours 57 min ago
What happened in Niger?
Ari: Presidents Bush and Obama appear united in Trump criticism
Why Kelly was compelled to defend Trump
Reporter who brought down Roger Ailes speaks out
Rounds: GOP 'aren't going to abandon' Trump on health care

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL