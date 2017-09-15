The Rachel Maddow Show 09/15/17

Pence, up to his neck in Russia scandal, losing press secretary

Rachel Maddow looks at the growing list of White House departures, adding Mike Pence's press secretary to the list, and noting the striking number of lies Pence has told about aspects of the Trump Russia scandal. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

