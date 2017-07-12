The Rachel Maddow Show 07/12/17

Pence spokesman squirms on Russia question

Rachel Maddow shows how Mike Pence has had a hard time making truthful denials about the Trump campaign's interactions with Russia, and notes that Pence's spokesman couldn't give a straight answer on whether Pence himself had met with Russians during t ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

