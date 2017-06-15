The Rachel Maddow Show 06/15/17

Pence hires lawyer with relevant experience; Mueller builds team

Rachel Maddow reports on how the new outside lawyer hired by Mike Pence, Richard Cullen, had a role representing clients in both the Watergate and and Iran Contra presidential scandals. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

