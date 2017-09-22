The Rachel Maddow Show 09/22/17

Pence fundraising not going to own lawyer, but is helping Junior

Rachel Maddow reports that Mike Pence is not using inauguration funds, Trump reelection campaign money, RNC donations, or money from his own PAC to pay for his lawyer, though the same cannot be said for Donald Trump and his family. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

McCain against Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal
5 hours 1 min ago
Donald Trump's 'Strange' endorsement
3 hours 26 min ago
Feds inform 21 states they were targeted by Russian hackers
5 hours 59 min ago
Trump calls Russia investigation a hoax
5 hours 18 min ago
Tom Price under investigation for charter jet scandal
3 hours 57 min ago
Matthews: If GOP passes repeal, 21 million will blame them
4 hours 19 min ago
Comey insider: Fmr. FBI Director 'very concerned' about Trump's behavior
5 hours 39 min ago
Does America 'listen' less in age of Trump?
How Jimmy Kimmel impacts the health care debate
Trump travels to Alabama as Senate race heats up

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL