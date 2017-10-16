The Rachel Maddow Show 10/16/17

Pence could face legal jeopardy for role in Trump scandals

Jane Mayer, staff writer for the New Yorker, talks with Rachel Maddow about Mike Pence's key roles in the failure to vet Mike Flynn and the obfuscation of the firing James Comey and the legal jeopardy he could face as a result. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

