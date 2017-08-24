The Rachel Maddow Show 08/24/17

Pattern of hacking preceded attendee of Trump camp Russia meeting

Rachel Maddow describes some of the past work by Rinat Akhmetshin for his clients and notes that what seems to be a hallmark of his services happened to the DNC shortly after his participation in a meeting at Trump Tower with Trump campaign leaders. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

