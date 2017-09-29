The Rachel Maddow Show 09/29/17

Pattern of abuse of taxpayer money seen in wealthy Trump staff

Rachel Maddow reports on the latest in a remarkable list of Trump administration departures, this time of HHS secretary Tom Price, disgraced for his abuse of expensive private planes, though not the only Donald Trump staffer with that problem. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

San Juan Mayor: We are dying here
3 hours 26 min ago
Reporter who broke story that led to Tom Price's resignation speaks out
2 hours 53 min ago
More Trump cabinet officials caught using private planes
3 hours 54 min ago
Matthews: Trump has allowed oligarchs to reign free
2 hours 55 min ago
Congressman says Trump having 'Katrina' moment
4 hours 26 min ago
Trump ousts Price over travel expenses that mirror his own
Tom Price resigns as HHS Secretary
GOP aims to put Russian bank lawyer in DoJ job
Puerto Rico Native: Only 10K personnel on ground, while Florida had 40K after Irma
Trump could reportedly reap $1bn under his tax plan

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL