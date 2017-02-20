The Rachel Maddow Show 02/20/17
Passengers stroll through TSA unchecked
Rachel Maddow reports developing news of 11 passengers who walked through the TSA security checkpoint at JFK International Airport in New York without being checked, even when some set off the metal detector. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
DHS intel doc contradicts case for travel ban
FBI not cooperating with House on Russia case
Security argument for Trump's ban falls apart
NYT: Obama staff tried to save Russia intel
WP: Trump camp's Sessions, Russian amb spoke
Trump Russia inquiry faces challenges
Schumer: Trump actions contradict his words
Maddow: Trump disconnected from own policies
Murphy: Trump unrestrained by cabinet advice
Trump tries to shift blame for Yemen mission
Trump travel ban hard to justify with facts
Democrats on new footing in the Trump era
Beschloss: Sense of history would help Trump
Wilbur Ross at nexus of Trump Russian deal
White House denials raise new questions
Trump mysteries less odd from Russia vantage
Remnick: Buyers remorse in Moscow over Trump
Many avenues for Trump Russia investigation
Trump admin spikes report that undercuts ban
