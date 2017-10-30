The Rachel Maddow Show 10/30/17

Papadopoulos may have worn wire as part of Mueller deal

Paul Fishman, former U.S. attorney, talks with Rachel Maddow about what it means that Donald Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos was a proactive cooperator and how special counsel Robert Mueller might have used his help in investigating Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

3 former Trump campaign officials charged by special counsel
7 hours 22 min ago
Carter Page reacts to indictments, Papadopoulos plea
5 hours 7 min ago
Facebook: Russian-backed election content reached 126M
7 hours 3 min ago
Report: Trump "fuming" over Mueller probe indictments
2 hours 57 min ago
What's next for Mueller's Russia investigation?
7 hours 32 min ago
Schiff: Papadopoulos was on Senate Intel's radar
Will President Trump fire Mueller?
After Mueller indictments, Trump points to Clinton
Swalwell: Ex-Trump adviser only told FBI truth once confronted
Manafort, Gates indicted for conspiracy, money laundering

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL