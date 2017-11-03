The Rachel Maddow Show 11/03/17

Pace of Russia probe may be too fast for some members of Congress

Rachel Maddow reports on the questionable background of Ike Kaveladze, who appeared before the House Intelligence Committee, a background that committee member Rep. Tom Rooney does not appear to have researched. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

