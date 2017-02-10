The Rachel Maddow Show 02/10/17

Oroville dam in crisis raises alarm in California

Rachel Maddow reports on the giant Oroville Dam and its adjacent spillway that is steadily destroying itself as it continues to be used despite a massive hole, to prevent the dam from over-topping. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

