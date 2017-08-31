The Rachel Maddow Show 08/31/17

Officials evasive on smoke threat from damaged chemical plant

Matt Dempsey, data reporter on the investigative team at the Houston Chronicle, talks with Joy-Ann Reid about the effort to get critical information on the nature of the chemicals exploding at the incapacitated Arkema plant in Crosby, Texas. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

