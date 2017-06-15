The Rachel Maddow Show 06/15/17

Officials charged with felony over deaths in Flint water crisis

Mayor Karen Weaver of Flint, Michigan, talks with Rachel Maddow about charges filed against Snyder administration officials in the Flint water crisis, including involuntary manslaughter related to deaths from a spike in Legionnaires disease. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WaPo: Special counsel investigating Kushner’s business dealings
5 hours 45 min ago
Pence hires private lawyer for Russia probe
6 hours 31 min ago
Trump admin takes Lawrence's advice to 'lawyer up'
2 hours 56 min ago
Deputy AG's perplexing statement on media reports
2 hours 45 min ago
Matthews: If Trump's innocent, he needs to stop acting guilty
5 hours 3 min ago
Republicans don't know what's in their own health care bill
Watch: Australian Prime Minister does Trump impression
'Witch Hunt:' Trump slams reports he's under investigation
What it means if Trump is under investigation
Ari Melber: Everything has changed for Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL