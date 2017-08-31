The Rachel Maddow Show 08/31/17

Obstruction case sets Trump lawyers in motion

Peter Nicholas, White House reporter for The Wall Street Journal, talks with Joy-Ann Reid about the strenuous effort by Donald Trump's lawyers to push back on the accusation of obstruction and to undermine James Comey's credibility. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WSJ: Trump lawyers lay out case against obstruction
4 hours 5 min ago
Eight more explosions expected at Texas chemical plant
2 hours 16 min ago
Obama's top lawyer: Mueller has assembled best team in 'history'
4 hours 48 min ago
WaPo: Trump chafes at new chief of staff
3 hours 21 min ago
Gov. Kasich and Gov. Hickenlooper are trying to save Obamacare
2 hours 11 min ago
Trump nominates DeVry dean to Education Dept. post
Dem: Trump should testify about emails on Moscow Trump Tower
Fmr. Kushner aide: Trump told Jared Republicans are dumb
Tillerson, Cohn, Mattis openly challenging Trump
Trump and his cabinet differ on North Korea rhetoric

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL