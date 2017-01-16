The Rachel Maddow Show 01/16/17

Obama to pursue new generation of civic leaders

April Ryan, White House correspondent and Washington bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks, talks with Rachel Maddow about President Obama's post-White House plans (after some rest) to focus on fostering a new generation of civic leaders. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

MLK III: 'Very constructive meeting' with Trump
10 hours 39 min ago
Rep. Waters on Trump: ‘We are going to investigate him’
5 hours 23 min ago
Chris: ‘I refuse not to be an optimist’
4 hours 27 min ago
Will Trump resolve feud with Lewis before inauguration?
5 hours 47 min ago
Sanders on ACA repeal: Devil is in the details
8 hours 52 min ago
Will House GOP embrace Trump’s health insurance plan?
Growing list of Dems boycotting Trump's inauguration
Loretta Lynch: I have confidence in the FBI
Joe: Do not strike out at John Lewis
NSA chief: Russia's behavior becoming increasingly aggressive

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL