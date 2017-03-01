The Rachel Maddow Show 03/01/17

NYT: Obama administration tried to preserve Trump Russia intel

Matthew Rosenberg, national security reporter for The New York Times, talks with Brian Williams about new reporting that members of the Obama administration tried to spread intelligence about Trump Russia ties around the government to leave a trail for investigators. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WaPo: Sessions didn't disclose meeting with Russian Amb. during hearing
1 hour 1 min ago
Pence: We’re moving at ‘brisk pace’ to replace Obamacare
4 hours 22 min ago
NYT: Obama staff tried to save Russia intel
1 hour 19 min ago
Duckworth: Trump 'needs to take responsibility' for raid
2 hours 7 min ago
Beshear thinks GOP is playing 'word games' with ACA
1 hour 47 min ago
Trump undercuts his travel ban argument
GOP Rep. disagrees with keeping ACA plan secret
Fmr. EPA head thinks Trump’s budget is an ‘attack’ on agency
Sen. Durbin: Trump's border wall an 'expensive joke'
Why Trump's speech to Congress was 'fiscally irresponsible'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL