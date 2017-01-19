The Rachel Maddow Show 01/19/17

NYT: Intercepts part of Trump-Russia investigation

Rachel Maddow relays breaking news from the New York Times that U.S. intelligence investigators are looking at intercepted communications and financial transactions between Russia and members of the Donald Trump campaign. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Spicer: Trump will make things happen ‘out of the gate’
4 hours 28 min ago
Chris: The audacity of Barack Obama
3 hours 27 min ago
Sen. Brown: WH starting to look like Goldman Sachs retreat
2 hours 30 min ago
Michael Moore: '100 days of resistance' starts now
1 day 25 min ago
Gov. Malloy: I’m going to Trump’s inauguration as the opposition
4 hours 14 min ago
Trump prepares to take over 'nuclear football'
Trump pushes inauguration attendance with Facebook ads
Tense moments at Perry’s confirmation hearing
Obama to the press: America needs you
Jeh Johnson: Security at inauguration will be enormous

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL