The Rachel Maddow Show 07/13/17

Note! On Assignment with Richard Engel, 10pm ET Friday 7/14

Rachel Maddow alerts viewers that this week's On Assignment with Richard Engel special will air at 10pm ET, with the Rachel Maddow Show airing at its usual 9pm time. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump lawyer e-mail meltdown raises questions of competence
3 hours 41 min ago
Lewandowski: Notion of Trump campaign, Russia collusion is 'preposterous'
7 hours 30 min ago
Kushner revises security docs, adding more than 100 names
5 hours 27 min ago
Revised Senate health bill keeps deep Medicaid cuts
5 hours 16 min ago
Chris Hayes: Why Kellyanne Conway said 'yet'
4 hours 27 min ago
Donald Trump knows what 'a lot of people don’t know'
Joy Reid: Trump can make Republicans accept anything
Rep. Swalwell: We will learn truth about Trump & Russia
Trump: Trump Jr.'s meeting 'standard in politics'
Trump tells French First Lady she's 'in such good shape'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL