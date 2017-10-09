The Rachel Maddow Show 10/09/17

Nobel Peace Prize given for nuclear weapons opposition

Beatrice Fihn, executive director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, and a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, talks with Rachel Maddow about the goal of eliminating nuclear weapons. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

