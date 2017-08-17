The Rachel Maddow Show 08/17/17

No nazi scumbags allowed in the US military

Rachel Maddow rounds up some of the military-related stories in the news, including the U.S. service chiefs speaking out in condemnation of racism and hate, and notes that in the U.S. military it is illegal to be a nazi scumbag. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Police kill 4 suspects, injure fifth following Spanish terror attacks
3 hours 58 min ago
FULL STORY: 13 killed, more than 100 injured in Barcelona terror attack
Trump’s troubled history with monuments
3 hours 8 min ago
Matthews: A U.S. President sided with Nazis
3 hours 53 min ago
GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher met with Julian Assange
3 hours 19 min ago
Sykes: Trump should be no surprise to Republicans
Trump supporter fact-checked on Charlottesville claims
Trump tries to change subject from Nazis to statues
Dems propose a rare punishment for Trump: Censure
Corker: Trump has not demonstrated stability or competence

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL