The Rachel Maddow Show 08/31/17

No easy way out for Trump on obstruction case

Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, talks with Joy-Ann Reid about the strength of the obstruction of justice case against Donald Trump and why it's about more than the firing of James Comey. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

WSJ: Trump lawyers lay out case against obstruction
4 hours 2 min ago
