The Rachel Maddow Show 01/02/17

Nixon betrayal of Vietnam peace talks confirmed by aide's notes

Rachel Maddow reports on new evidence found in notes kept by Richard Nixon aide H.R. Haldeman showing that Nixon sabotaged a Vietnam War peace deal ahead of the 1968 election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

