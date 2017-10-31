The Rachel Maddow Show 10/31/17

New York City terror attack follows ISIS exhortation

Rukmini Callamachi, New York Times correspondent covering ISIS, talks with Rachel Maddow about how the apparent terror attack in New York City follows recent encouragement by ISIS to attack on Halloween and follows their instructions. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Truck driver kills 8 in lower Manhattan terrorist attack
Latest updates: What we know about the NYC truck attack
2 hours 9 min ago
Newly unsealed court docs tie Manafort, Gates to Russia
1 hour 59 min ago
Top Trump campaign aide spoke to Mueller team, grand jury
3 hours 48 min ago
Lawrence: Trump will be forced to withdraw nominee
1 hour 42 min ago
Trump responds to deadly NYC attack
5 hours 30 min ago
Mueller: Manafort, Gates pose ‘serious risk of flight’
ISIS called for attacks on Halloween
Manhattan attack suspect yelled 'Allahu akbar'
Former NYPD chief: We cannot prevent all terror attacks

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL