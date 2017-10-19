The Rachel Maddow Show 10/19/17

New Veterans Affairs proposal raises privatization concnerns

Rachel Maddow reports on a new proposal by the V.A. that has some veterans advocates concerned that conservatives are taking advantage of the Trump administration to enact the privatizing of veterans' health care they have long sought. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: Federal response in Puerto Rico is 'a ten'
3 hours 32 min ago
Obama: Can’t govern people if you win by dividing them
3 hours 26 min ago
Trump personally interviews candidates for US Attorney
4 hours 23 min ago
Rep. Gutierrez: Conditions in Puerto Rico 'unacceptable'
4 hours 8 min ago
Daily Beast: Trump aides promoted Russian propaganda
5 hours 25 min ago
What happened in Niger?
Ari: Presidents Bush and Obama appear united in Trump criticism
Why Kelly was compelled to defend Trump
Reporter who brought down Roger Ailes speaks out
Rounds: GOP 'aren't going to abandon' Trump on health care

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL