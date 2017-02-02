The Rachel Maddow Show 02/02/17

New Trump era emboldens Putin, a perilous time for Putin critics

Rachel Maddow reports on how the Donald Trump era has emboldened Vladimir Putin, and reminds viewers of the murder of Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov and the poisoning of Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

U.S. warns Israel to stop announcing new settlements
5 hours 22 min ago
Sources contradict White House on Yemen raid
3 hours 21 min ago
Conway: Trump is 'enacting policy on behalf of a nation'
5 hours 37 sec ago
Sen. Murphy: Nobody is scared of Trump
4 hours 16 min ago
Trump to Prayer Breakfast: 'Pray' for Arnold's ratings
13 hours 32 min ago
Tim Kaine: Trump is strengthening our enemies
Clinton campaign manager: 'Need to respect the result'
Is Trump's foreign policy descending into chaos?
Treasury Department easing sanctions on Russia
GOP Senator: I'll vote against Betsy Devos

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL