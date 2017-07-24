The Rachel Maddow Show 07/24/17

New facts uncovered about Trump FBI pick, confirmation vote looms

Matt Katz, reporter for WNYC, talks with Rachel Maddow about the sketchy employment by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie of Donald Trump's pick to replace James Comey has director of the FBI, Chris Wray. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

