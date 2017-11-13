The Rachel Maddow Show 11/13/17

NBC News: RNC still working with Roy Moore in Alabama

Rachel Maddow shares reporting from NBC News that unlike the NRSC, and contrary to rapidly accumulating un-endorsements from Republican senators, the RNC is still working in Alabama on Roy Moore's election campaign. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawrence: Their courage has inspired me
50 min 26 sec ago
Judicial nominee didn’t disclose wife is White House lawyer
2 hours 57 min ago
George Will: Doug Jones deserves to win AL Senate race
48 min 48 sec ago
Trump Jr. was in contact with Wikileaks: report
4 hours 26 min ago
Ted Cruz pulls support for Roy Moore
4 hours 48 min ago
What is Facebook's global agenda?
Moore taking page from Trump playbook as scandal grows
Trump's strongman adoration continues with Duterte event
New accuser says Moore assaulted her when she was 16
Trump slammed for trusting Putin over U.S. intel

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL