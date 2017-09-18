The Rachel Maddow Show 09/18/17

Mueller uses search warrant to get more on Russia from Facebook

Jim Rutenberg, media columnist for The New York Times, talks with Rachel Maddow about Special Counsel Robert Mueller using a search warrant to get more information from Facebook about how Russia used its platform to interfere in the U.S. democratic process. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

NYT: Prosecutors told Manafort they plan to indict him
3 hours 7 min ago
Trump to target 'menace' North Korea in first UN speech
1 hour 20 min ago
Dems prep for another fight to defend Obamacare from GOP
2 hours 27 min ago
Mueller gets more from Facebook with warrant
2 hours 37 min ago
Matthews: Trump has lowered the bar for decency
4 hours 12 min ago
Where did Trump’s leftover inauguration money go?
Schatz: Latest GOP Obamacare repeal bill is worst yet
Did Kushner’s data help select Facebook targets for Russians?
Trump’s political identity crisis goes global
Trump to campaign for Luther Strange in Alabama

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL