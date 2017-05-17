The Rachel Maddow Show 05/17/17

Mueller to oversee Trump-Russia investigation as special counsel

Rachel Maddow reports on the history of the special counsel rule and the appointment today of former FBI Director Robert Mueller to be special counsel for the Trump-Russia investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

