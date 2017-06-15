The Rachel Maddow Show 06/15/17

Mueller investigating Kushner businesses as probe follows money

Matt Zapotosky, Justice Department and national security reporter for the Washington Post, talks with Rachel Maddow about Special Counsel Robert Mueller's legal team and new reporting that Jared Kushner's business dealings are under investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

