The Rachel Maddow Show 10/17/17

Mueller interviewing former Trump staffers

Rachel Maddow relays a report that former Trump communications director Sean Spicer is among the former Trump staffers who have now been interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller, leading to speculation about how far along Mueller is in his inquiry. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

