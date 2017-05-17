The Rachel Maddow Show 05/17/17
Mueller brings legacy of integrity to Trump-Russia investigation
Tim Weiner, author of "Enemies, A History of the FBI," talks with Rachel Maddow about Robert Mueller's reputation and legacy as Director of the FBI, and the integrity he brings to the Trump-Russia investigation as special counsel. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Rachel Maddow
