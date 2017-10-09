The Rachel Maddow Show 10/09/17

More manslaughter charges over Flint water Legionnaires deaths

Rachel Maddow reports on the sixth public official to be charged with manslaughter in relation to what happened with the water in Flint, Michigan, and new questions bout whether Governor Rick Snyder lied about when he learned about Flint's water problem. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

