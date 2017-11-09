The Rachel Maddow Show 11/09/17

Moore scandal extends tumultuous streak in Alabama politics

Rachel Maddow reviews the long string of sex and corruption scandals that have roiled Alabama politics, a streak now extended by The Washington Post's reporting on women who accuse Roy Moore of engaging inappropriately with them when they were underage. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

What happened when Trump was in Moscow?
3 hours 6 min ago
Moore allegations add to string of Alabama political scandals
1 hour 25 sec ago
Bodyguard rejected Russian offer of ‘5 women’ for Trump: sources
4 hours 25 min ago
GOP lawmakers react to Roy Moore allegations
6 hours 6 min ago
Sen. Bernie Sanders: GOP tax plan is about cuts for wealthy
2 hours 55 min ago
Report: Woman alleges sexual encounter with Roy Moore when she was 14
Senate Republicans roll out GOP tax plan
Breitbart editor defends Roy Moore amid allegations of sexual misconduct
Who voted for gutting the State Department?
Former GOP Rep.: Anti-Trump vote led to Gillespie defeat in Virginia

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL