The Rachel Maddow Show 03/10/17

Mistrustful Trump, under pressure, purges US attorneys

Charlie Savage, Washington correspondent for the New York Times, talks with Rachel Maddow about what is behind the expected and abrupt purging of 46 U.S. attorneys, particularly Preet Bharara, who would have overseen any investigations into Donald Trump's operations in New York City. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

A day by day breakdown of Pres. Trump’s first 50 days
6 hours 44 min ago
Murphy: Trump tone 'set from the top' allows conflicts of interest
8 hours 9 min ago
Chris on wiretap: If Trump has evidence, produce it
5 hours 29 min ago
Mitchell: State Dept. message is free press 'doesn't matter'
7 hours 50 min ago
Rep. King: Trump should 'purge' Obama appointees from WH
10 hours 48 min ago
Fmr. Comm. Dir.: Trump Transition "was aware" of Flynn's lobbying work
DNC chair says Trump can't take credit for jobs report
Rep: Health care bill will be "great flip-flop" in history
Rep. King surprised by majority support for Obamacare
US added 235,000 jobs in February

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL